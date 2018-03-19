Two in Goldsboro face drug, firearm charges after DWI checkpoint stop

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)—Two people were arrested with a large amount of drugs at the DWI Checking Station on US HWY 70E in Wayne County Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Joslyn Moore and Christopher Williams, both from Goldsboro, were arrested after they were stopped at the checkpoint.

An officer noticed an open container in the vehicle and asked Moore to step out of the car.

Williams tried to escape, but he was quickly captured afterwards, deputies said.

Officers said they found cocaine, marijuana, a firearm and drug paraphernalia on Williams and more cocaine in the car.

Williams was given a roughly $2.5 million bond and was left in the Wayne County Jail.

Moore was released after paying a $2,500 bond.