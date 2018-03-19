River Park North expands services with STEAM lab

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- At River Park North, there’s many things to do for adults and kids of all ages. A new STEAM lab will now be added to that list.

The park’s Love A Sea Turtle STEAM lab doubles as a water quality resource center. The state-of-the-art lab includes an augmented sand box, 3-d printer, virtual reality headgear and legos. The lab also includes the only permanent Earth Echo water testing lab in the world. Their book pack loaner program allows guests to take a book bag out into the park, utilize it and then bring back the resources to examine in the lab.

“It’s a great way to get hands on and learn about the many science topics that focus on water but beyond water as well,” said Chris Hoorigan, Greenville Parks and Rec Coordinator. “We can put people in that experience and get them involved in real science and real learning.”

The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the STEAM lab will be on Thursday. Beginning March 31st, the lab will be open to the public.