Regional tip times and television plans announced for “Sweet 16”

Sweet 16/regional semifinals

THURSDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington)

7:37 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

Approx. 9:37, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Anderson/Webber/Byington)

Approx. 10:07., TBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

FRIDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

7:27 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

Approx. 9:37 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11Syracuse (Nantz/Hill/Raftery/Wolfson)

Approx. 9:57 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)