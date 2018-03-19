Northside-Jacksonville’s Marshburn, Dye among those honored by NCBCA

— Northside-Jacksonville standout Kenny Dye and head coach Tony Marshburn were both honored as the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their 2018 All-State selections.

Dye was named first team All-State while Marshburn was named as the boy’s Coach of the Year.

ECU recruit Jayden Gardner of Heritage was also named to the first team. Shykeim Phillips of South Central and Imajae Dodd of Greene Central were named to the third team.

On the girl’s side, Nyjanique Langley of North Pitt was named to the first team.

Areon Laurent of Jacksonville was named to the second team, while her teammate, Kennedy Todd-Williams was a third team selection.

Here are the complete NCBCA all-state teams:

Boys Basketball

1st Team

Wendell Moore, Jr. (Cox Mill)

Jayden Gardner (Heritage)

Rechon Black (Cox Mill)

Kenny Dye (Northside-Jacksonville)

Jaden Springer (Rocky River)

2nd Team

Jamarius Burton (Independence)

Isaiah Bigelow (Ben Smith)

Adrian Delph (Kings Mountain)

Hunter Tyson (Piedmont)

Daivien Williamson (Winston-Salem Prep)

3rd Team

Shykeim Phillips (South Central)

Jalen Cone (Walkertown)

Imajae Dodd (Greene Central)

Jaylen Alston (Eastern Guilford)

Jaylen Richard (Jordan)

Girls Basketball

1st Team

Elissa Cunane (Northern Guilford)

Nyjanique Langley (North Pitt)

Ahlana Smith (Mallard Creek)

Jada McMillian (Southeast Raleigh)

Elizabeth Kitley (Northwest Guilford)

2nd Team

Alexandria Scruggs (E.E. Smith)

Saniyah Rivers (Laney)

Jo Snow (Mount Airy)

Elana Ingram (Roxboro Community)

Areon Laurent (Jacksonville)

3rd Team

Kennedy Todd-Williams (Jacksonville)

Evonna McGill (Ashbrook)

Jessica Beckner (Murphy)

Janiya Downs (South Rowan)

Dazia Lawrence (Mallard Creek)