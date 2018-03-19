Multiple agencies responding to 1,500-gallon oil spill in Martin Co.

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple agencies are responding to a 1,500-gallon oil spill in Martin County.

The oil spill happened at a inustrial facilty in Robersonville and was discovered on Sunday.

The oil spill, which involves #6 fuel oil (used in furnaces), originated at Robersonville Meat Packing Co., Inc., a closed industrial facility at 800 Green Street.

The spill is from a vertical storage tank behind the main building. The fuel spill has contaminated the facility, grounds and surrounding waterways.

Containment in the waterway has been installed over 1.2 miles of waterway, prior to reaching the town’s wastewater treatment plant, which is approximately 1.6 miles downstream of the contamination area.

Ground water has not been affected. Monitoring will be ongoing to ensure the safety of the public.

Agencies participating in the coordinated response include:
· Robersonville Fire Department
· Robersonville Public Works Department
· Martin County Emergency Management
· NC Emergency Management
· NC Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ)
· North Carolina Regional Response Team (RRT-1)
· US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
· Environmental Restoration, LLC (a federal clean-up contractor)

The containment and clean-up response is ongoing. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

