Hundreds attend funeral for Edgecombe County deputy who died in crash

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state made their way to Edgecombe County Sunday afternoon to pay their respect to David Manning.

The young Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Deputy was laid to rest Sunday.

Those who knew 24-year-old David Manning say he dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer since he was a child.

“When I first met him he was smiling at the same time and he said, ‘Sheriff, I wanna come work for you in Edgecombe County.’ So I gave him an opportunity,” said Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson.

“I’m honored that I gave him that opportunity to be one of our team members.”

Manning’s dream came true, but the deputy only worked for the sheriff’s office for four months before being killed in the line of duty.

He lost control of his cruiser during a pursuit and crashed into another car. He died at the scene.

“Sometimes God picks the youngest and the strongest flower so I don’t argue with that at all,” Sheriff Atkinson said. “It’s through God’s will and let his will be done.”

On Sunday hundreds of law enforcement officers, family, and friends gathered at Manning’s alma mater, Edgecombe Community College, for his funeral.

“The community rallied around us,” said Sheriff Atkinson. “They hugged us. They loved us. They let us know that the partnership between the community and law enforcement is stronger than people really think.”

The car Manning was trying to pull over, a Nissan Altima, crashed into a ditch about a fifth of a mile from the scene of the deadly crash.

The driver ran off, but later surrendered to authorities.