Grifton man says mining projects pose flooding risk

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than a year after Hurricane Matthew, some residents in the East said they are still concerned about flooding in their area.

Wayne Mitchell said government projects are the reason his land is still at risk.

“If that water keeps backing up and if that pond keeps letting water out, there is nothing going to stop it from water heading that way,” said Mitchell.

Each time heavy rain is forecasted, Mitchell gets a knot in his stomach.

“I’m scared that water is going to come up over here on my lot and just take me out,” said Mitchell.

He said his land, which is on Tick Bite Road in Grifton, is at risk of flooding.

He blames mining projects in the area for blocking water pathways and drains.

“These mines, they’re dumping the water in that swamp down there and that swamp is backing up,” he said.

Documents by the county and the state show there was a mining project approved in 2015 to withdraw 936,000 gallons of water a day and be pumped into existing mined pond areas.

Especially after Hurricane Matthew and continued rains, Mitchell said those pond and creek areas are now overflowed.

“The beavers have damned it up the banks are washing out,” he said..

He claims the constant threat has caused others in the area to leave.

According to those documents, the permit expired in September of 2017, but Mitchell said he is worried about the continued after effect and wants help.

“I’m asking for somebody to take this responsibility for these ditches down here because I’m not getting nowhere with them,” he said.