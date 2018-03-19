Greenville Police teaming up with local bakery to raise money for ‘Cop Fund’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is teaming up with The Great Harvest Bread Company of Greenville for a fundraiser to benefit the “Cop Fund”.

GPD officers will come in all throughout the next few weeks to make their own bunnies.

This is an effort to raise money for the Department’s non-profit, “Cop Fund.”

The money raised supports officers, civilian employees and their families when facing unexpected hardships.

Officers feel this also gives them an opportunity to build stronger ties with the community.

“Instead of only interacting in a negative way, now I’ve got an opportunity to roll bread share some laughs and get a positive encounter that may pay deviance later,” said Officer Brian Neague.

2 dollars will be donated from every “baby bunny” and 4 dollars for every “large bunny”.

Each bunny will be tagged with the officer that created it.