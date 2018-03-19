Greenville calls on outside company to assess fire department

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville has called on an outside consulting company to do an assessment of Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Developmental associates will be handling the evaluation and getting feedback from a number of parties including the city manager, fire chief, firefighters along with other departmental staff.

The assessment will look into what is and is not working within the department.

Greenville city manager Ann Wall released at statement on the assessment.

In part, it reads: “This assessment will help us identify what is working well, some of the key issues we face, and what opportunities there may be moving forward.”