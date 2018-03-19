First Alert Weather Day: Unsettled weather for the first half of the week

SUMMARY: “A First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect for Monday through Wednesday of this week. Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and a wintry mix all expected to impact the east through mid-week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy early this morning with increasing clouds throughout the morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will be increasing through the day with highs on either side of 60. Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light scattered showers through the afternoon. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight, in the 50s. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and maybe some hail.

A LOOK AHEAD: The rain and the possibility of a few storms stick around for Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Colder air will move into the area behind the first system causing temperatures to plummet. Another system will move through late Wednesday bringing with it the chance of wintry mix.

