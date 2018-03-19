First Alert Weather Day: Unsettled weather for the first half of the week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: “A First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect for Monday through Wednesday of this week. Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and a wintry mix all expected to impact the east through mid-week. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy early this morning with increasing clouds throughout the morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds are light.

 

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will be increasing through the day with highs on either side of 60. Skies are mostly cloudy with a few light scattered showers through the afternoon. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight, in the 50s. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and maybe some hail.

A LOOK AHEAD: The rain and the possibility of a few storms stick around for Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Colder air will move into the area behind the first system causing temperatures to plummet. Another system will move through late Wednesday bringing with it the chance of wintry mix. 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
40%
12am
Tue
55° F
precip:
40%
1am
Tue
55° F
precip:
50%
2am
Tue
55° F
precip:
60%
3am
Tue
55° F
precip:
80%
4am
Tue
55° F
precip:
70%
5am
Tue
55° F
precip:
80%
6am
Tue
55° F
precip:
80%
7am
Tue
56° F
precip:
80%
8am
Tue
56° F
precip:
50%
9am
Tue
57° F
precip:
60%
10am
Tue
60° F
precip:
50%
11am
Tue
62° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
80%
12am
Wed
45° F
precip:
80%
1am
Wed
44° F
precip:
60%
2am
Wed
44° F
precip:
60%
3am
Wed
43° F
precip:
60%
4am
Wed
41° F
precip:
70%
5am
Wed
40° F
precip:
70%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.