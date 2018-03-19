Cape Carteret rejects petition for referendum vote, files complaint

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners changed the town charter last month, and local residents filed a petition for a referendum vote to possibly change it back.

The town has rejected that petition.

The petition was taken to the county board of elections on February first by Cape Carteret resident Patricia Ruddiman.

“Any time that there is a change in the charter of a town,” said Ruddiman, “I really felt that was something that needed to be available to all people that are in the town.”

The County Board of Elections was supposed to validate the signatures on that petition and send it to the town.

Instead, the town said they received the petition late and with the signatures removed.

Nine on your side got a copy of the two hundred and thirteen page complaint the town filed against the County Board of Elections. In it, the town details what requirements they say were broken, why they are calling the petition for a referendum vote invalid, and why they have called for the State Board of Elections to look into the way the County B.O.E. handled the situation.

The town’s complaint will be reviewed by the State Board of Elections and the District Attorney, and they will decide what will happen with the county board.

“I understand,” said town manager Zach Steffey, “that this was the first petition they had encountered I think of this nature. So it’s sort of a learning experience for everyone.”

Steffey said the citizens of Cape Carteret are welcome to file a new petition and come to the Town Hall for advice.

“I think it would make sense,” said Steffey, “for the petitioners to come in and talk to Town Hall staff. I know that all of us are more than willing to assist with the process. To weigh in on it.”