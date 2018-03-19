Brewery, Pine Knoll Shores aquarium raise money for shark research

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is working to learn more about one of the ocean’s top predators.

The aquarium hosted an event with the Crystal Coast Brewing Company Monday to help raise money for sand tiger shark research.

The event, called “Suds for Sharks,” will help the aquarium fund research into what areas off the coast the sharks frequent the most.

Aquarium Director Hap Fatzinger said this is important because the sharks are crucial to the coast’s economy.

“The more we can understand about those animals,” said Fatzinger, “the better we can help manage and protect those animals. And in this community they are a huge economic force for us. The dive industry brings a lot of people into the area.”

Some of the money raised will help the aquarium develop a system for local divers to help catalogue information about sand tiger sharks.

