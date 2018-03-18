Youth gathered for day 2 of state duck calling competition

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you were in Kinston today, you may have heard some duck calls.

Competitors gathered for the state duck calling competition.

Each kid who competed today had to make their best duck and geese calling sounds.

Judges sat behind a tent so they couldn’t see the competitor.

Organizers say it takes a lot of practice and hard work for competitors to master “their instrument”.

“You’re bringing them in close to your decoys,” said Tommie Dale, chairman for the North Carolina Ducks Unlimited calling contest. “The birds flare, they are getting ready to leave. You have to pick up your cadence and your calls. Get a little louder, bring them back in. Basically set them on the water.”

Those who competed this weekend could qualify for the world’s contest, which takes place in Stuttgart, Arkansas every fall.

