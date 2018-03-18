Vidant Cancer Center to host open house today

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A community open house will be held at Vidant Cancer Care at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower in Greenville on Sunday.

The public is invited to tour the new facility and enjoy light refreshments from 2- 5p.m.

Hospital leaders held a ribbon cutting on Friday, allowing members of the media to tour the 418,000 square-foot facility.

It will feature 96 inpatient rooms, 60 infusion areas with a view of outdoor healing gardens and 58 different clinics centered on patient care.

The entire facility will open to patients on March 26.