Vidant Cancer Center holds “open house” for the community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dozens from the east made their way to a community open house for the new Vidant Cancer Center at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith tower.

“This building is one of the hallmarks of Greenville,” said Greenville resident, Dan Tew.

“The state of the art technology that they have here,” said Greenville resident, Francine Henderson. “My goodness, this is a godsent.”

These are just a few of the reactions I caught on camera, the rest could be told by people’s faces – amazed, grateful, and in awe of the facility that will be serving our state and helping to save lives.

“Just one of the greatest things to have here in Greenville,” said Tew.

“Everything will be connected in one building and they won’t have to go from building to building on location,” said Grifton resident, Patricia Southerlend.

The public had to chance to come in and explore the first, second and fourth floors of the Cancer Center and Bed Tower.

“This is the community’s hospital,” said executive director, Dr. Emmanuel Zervos. “And we wanted to be able to show it to them. We serve 29 counties in eastern North Carolina, 1.4 million people. About 1.4 million people that count on us and rely on us for all of our health care needs.”

For many, they wanted to see what kind of atmosphere and care could be provided to their family members.

“Well I have a sister who has pancreatic cancer,” said Tew. “I wanted to come here, see what the experiences she had to go through and what it looks like on the inside.”

Others just wanted to come and say thanks.

“Vidant we thank you, we thank you,” said Henderson. “We need this, we need this.”