Vidant Cancer Center holds “open house” for the community

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —  Dozens from the east made their way to a community open house for the new Vidant Cancer Center at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith tower.

“This building is one of the hallmarks of Greenville,” said Greenville resident, Dan Tew.

“The state of the art technology that they have here,” said Greenville resident, Francine Henderson. “My goodness, this is a godsent.”

These are just a few of the reactions I caught on camera, the rest could be told by people’s faces – amazed, grateful, and in awe of the facility that will be serving our state and helping to save lives.

“Just one of the greatest things to have here in Greenville,” said Tew.

“Everything will be connected in one building and they won’t have to go from building to building on location,” said Grifton resident, Patricia Southerlend.

The public had to chance to come in and explore the first, second and fourth floors of the Cancer Center and Bed Tower.

“This is the community’s hospital,” said executive director, Dr. Emmanuel Zervos. “And we wanted to be able to show it to them. We serve 29 counties in eastern North Carolina, 1.4 million people. About 1.4 million people that count on us and rely on us for all of our health care needs.”

For many, they wanted to see what kind of atmosphere and care could be provided to their family members.

“Well I have a sister who has pancreatic cancer,” said Tew. “I wanted to come here, see what the experiences she had to go through and what it looks like on the inside.”

Others just wanted to come and say thanks.

“Vidant we thank you, we thank you,” said Henderson. “We need this, we need this.”

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s