First Alert Forecast: Gradual sunshine, breezy and cool

SUMMARY: A few showers this morning will lead to a cool sunshine this afternoon. Rain returns to start the work week, another nor’easter by mid-week with sunshine late week.  Click on the video for complete weather details. 

 

TODAY: Clouds and showers are likely early this morning with temperatures in the 40s. It will be breezy at times. This afternoon, partly to mostly sunny, breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with temperatures in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and winds are light. Temperatures are cool, in the mid to upper 30s to around 40 at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Rain and wind return to start the work week with another nor’easter affecting the region, early to mid week with continued rain and wind.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Sun
42° F
precip:
40%
6am
Sun
41° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
52° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
70%
12am
Tue
52° F
precip:
90%
1am
Tue
53° F
precip:
90%
2am
Tue
53° F
precip:
100%
3am
Tue
53° F
precip:
100%
