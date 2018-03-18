First Alert Forecast: Gradual sunshine, breezy and cool

SUMMARY: A few showers this morning will lead to a cool sunshine this afternoon. Rain returns to start the work week, another nor’easter by mid-week with sunshine late week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Clouds and showers are likely early this morning with temperatures in the 40s. It will be breezy at times. This afternoon, partly to mostly sunny, breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with temperatures in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and winds are light. Temperatures are cool, in the mid to upper 30s to around 40 at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Rain and wind return to start the work week with another nor’easter affecting the region, early to mid week with continued rain and wind.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 42 ° F precip: 40% 41 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 50% 56 ° F precip: 50% 54 ° F precip: 60% 52 ° F precip: 60% 52 ° F precip: 50% 52 ° F precip: 70% 52 ° F precip: 90% 53 ° F precip: 90% 53 ° F precip: 100% 53 ° F precip: 100% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast