Wilson man charged with murder after deadly St. Patrick’s Day stabbing

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wilson man is behind bars after police say he stabbed another person Saturday afternoon.

Wilson Police arrested 27-year-old Kelvin Raynard Mangum Jr.

Police say Mangum stabbed and killed another man, 50-year-old Bobby Romale Jones, on Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to 709 Suggs St. around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found Jones in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds to the chest. Officers and EMS tried to save his life, but Jones was later pronounced dead at Wilson Medical Center.

Mangum is now charged with murder. He’s being held in the Wilson County Detention Center until his first court appearance.