Time for Science holds their third annual science expo with Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville was busy today, not just for Saint Patrick’s Day festivities but for a kid-friendly event instead.

A Time for Science held their third annual science expo, filled with exhibitors from across the state.

They gathered to share science based info with the public, such as animals, physic and chemistry demos, live cell exhibits, power company examples plus free planetarium shows.

The event is held to inspire children in our area.

“Because the world needs more people solving problems,” said education and program director, Maria McDaniel. “So we need more scientists, mathematicians, physicists. So they can learn about what’s going on in the world and fix some of the issues we have.”

They partnered with Uptown, which held an Irish band, food and drink trucks right next door.