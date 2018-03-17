Time for Science holds their third annual science expo with Uptown Greenville

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville was busy today, not just for Saint Patrick’s Day festivities but for a kid-friendly event instead.

A Time for Science held their third annual science expo, filled with exhibitors from across the state.

They gathered to share science based info with the public, such as animals, physic and chemistry demos, live cell exhibits, power company examples plus free planetarium shows.

The event is held to inspire children in our area.

“Because the world needs more people solving problems,” said education and program director, Maria McDaniel. “So we need more scientists, mathematicians, physicists. So they can learn about what’s going on in the world and fix some of the issues we have.”

They partnered with Uptown, which held an Irish band, food and drink trucks right next door.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s