Pitt County Schools hosts elementary Science Olympiad

PITT COUNTY, N.C(WNCT)- Fourteen schools showed up to J.H. Rose high school Saturday for the fifth regional North Carolina Science Olympiad.

Multiple teams from each school competed in events ranging from bottle rockets to testing their knowledge of weather along with other STEM related activities.

Organizer, Fritz Robinett, told us that watching the kids grow as humans and not just students makes it all worth it.

“To see the success that they have and then kind of the joy in that success or even the kids that don’t do as successful as they thought they might have been,” said Robinett, “To see how they persevere through those challenges and help other teams help each other out.”