Pirates clinch series win over Maryland with 18-4 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Chris Holba allowed two runs over 5.1 innings, while Brady Lloyd collected a career-high five hits and scored five runs as No. 17 ECU claimed a series victory over Maryland Saturday afternoon, 18-4, at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates improve to 15-4 on the season and the Terps fall to 9-9.

How It Happened:

For the second-straight game, ECU put up the game’s first run on Andrew Henrickson’s RBI groundout in the second. With the bases juiced, Henrickson rolled a ground to second pushing across Lloyd for a 1-0 advantage. The Pirates padded their lead in the fourth pushing across three runs for a 4-0 lead. Henrickson’s RBI single scored Lloyd, a wild pitch plated Chandler Jenkins and Turner Brown’s sac fly allowed Henrickson to tag up from third. Maryland finally scratched across a run in the fifth on Zach Jancarski’s RBI ground out that plated Mary Costes pulling within three, 4-1. But from the bottom of the fifth on, it was all ECU as it scored six in the fifth, two in the sixth, four in the seventh and two in the eighth for a season-high 18 runs. Maryland platted runs in the sixth (one) and seventh (two) capping the scoring at 18-4.

Godwin’s Take:

“Our guys had really good approaches today and put a lot of pressure on their starter. His stuff didn’t seem to great when he was in the stretch, so once we got guys on we started hitting balls hard. We have depth on our team that really can hit anywhere in the order. I thought Henrickson and Barber both had great days. Obviously, Brady had a great day as well. Guys coming off the bench had good days as well like Bryson Worrell with three RBI and Dusty Baker with two.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Holba (5-0) picked up the win surrendering two runs (both earned) on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts over his 5.1 innings. Austin Covers (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 Rs, 2 BBs, 1 K), Sam Lanier (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 Ks), West Covington (1.0 IP, 1 H) and Zach Barnes (1.0 UP, 1 H, 1 K) combined to close out the final 3.2 frames.

Terrapins Staff:

Taylor Blohm (2-2) took the loss after being touched for six runs (all earned) on six hits with five walks before turning the game over to the bullpen. Alec Tuohy (1.0 IP, 4 Hs, 4 Rs, 1 BB), Elliott Zoellner (1.0 IP, 4 Hs, 5 Rs, 2 BBs), Randy Bednar (1.2 IP, 2 Hs, 3 Rs, 4 BBs, 1 K) and Billy Phillips (0.1 IP, 1 BB) each came out of Maryland’s bullpen.

ECU’s Bats:

The Pirates recorded 16 hits, one shy of its season-high (17 at Charlotte) getting at least one base knock from nine different players (seven starters). Lloyd led the way with five, while Spencer Brickhouse, Henrickson and Jenkins each tallied two. Henrickson and Worrell led the club with three RBI, while Barber and Washer added two each.

Player of the Game:

Lloyd collected a personal-best five hits, scored four runs and drove in one on the day. The junior singled five times at the plate (also drew a walk) with base hits in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh frames – where he also scored in each stanza. The last Pirate to collect five hits in a game was Charlie Yorgen at Wilmington (2017) and the last to cross home five times in a contest was Jack Reinheimer vs. UCF (2012).

Things To Know:

ECU’s pitching staff allowed its first run in over 22 innings when the Terps scored in the fifth inning …

The Pirates improved to 8-0 when registering double-digit hits in a game …

Washer extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a walk in the first …

Lloyd collected his seventh multi-hit game of the season with his single in the fourth frame …

Henrickson drove in a career-high three runs, his first career multi-RBI game …

Worrell tallied a career-best three RBI, two coming on a double in the eighth inning …

The Pirates drew 13 walks and were hit three times (16 free bases) and only struck out once …

Up Next:

The two teams will close out the three-game series Sunday, March 18 with a first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET).