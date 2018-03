NCAA announces Sunday tip times, broadcast plans

Here is the NCAA Tournament television schedule for Sunday, March18th

12:10, CBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Butler (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

After conc. 1, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Eagle, Spanarkel, LaForce)

5:15, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

6:10, TNT: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)

7:10, TBS: No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen)

After conc. 1, truTV: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 16 UMBC (Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson)

After conc. 1, TNT: No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida State (Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl)

After conc. 1, TBS: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (Blackburn, Antonelli, Schriffen)