Krispy Kreme Doughnuts goes green with glazed donuts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People began their day with a little green this morning in Greenville. They headed over to Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Today they are selling green doughnuts in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day.

Krispy Kreme says they have seen an increase in sales because of it. Everyone was excited to come in to try a green original glazed doughnut.

“We did the ultimate and over 3200 something steps and now we’re getting ready to storm the donuts!” said customer, Marty Hodges.

“We use just a regular food coloring,” said assistant general manager of Krispy Kreme Donuts, Jamie Brown. “We put it in the water and we mix that before we mix the actually dough itself.”

It was a big hit last year too, which is why they’ve decided to go green for another year.