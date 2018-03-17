Hundreds gather at Dowdy-Ficklen for “Storm the Stadium”, student veteran fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Today Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium was crowded, but not for any type of sports game, but instead a fundraiser for the student veteran programs at ECU.

Participants climbed over three thousand steps for “Storm the Stadium”.

“We are doing our 3rd Annual Storm the Stadium,” said assistant director for Student Veteran services, Nicole Jablonski. “Our participants are going to climb the stairs of Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.”

“That is our event for fundraising for student veterans programs,” said Jablonski. “That helps the transition for our student veterans to transition from military life to academic life.”

“We have about 130 participating this year,” said Jablonski. “When people think of the military, they think about people being super fit, getting out there, running. So we said let’s do something at the stadium because people love the stadium.”

“I’m tired. Knees start hurting, your ankles start hurting, and your legs start hurting,” said participant, Matthew Jackson. “Everything starts hurting. You’re sweating, you feel like your chest is going to explode – that kind of thing.”

“It’s for a good cause. It was great, it was fun,” said Jackson. “I wanted to see if I could do it. I did it! I will do it again!”

