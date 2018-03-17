Greenville grows “greener” with new trees

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Nearly 100 community members planted trees today.

The City of Greenville and ReLeaf Inc. partnered together to host Community Tree Day. 90 trees were planted across the greenway- starting at the dog park.

Hunt McKinnon, with ReLeaf Inc., says the organization has held this event every year since 1990. They have invested nearly $250,000 worth of trees into the community. He says trees have more to offer the world than just their beauty.

“They bring shade to our community, they bring oxygen to our community and they help with soil erosion,” said Hunt McKinnon, ReLeaf Inc.

The event will occur again next year for those interested in joining.