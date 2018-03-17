FIRST ON 9: One man dead following deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One man is dead following an accident on Stantonsburg Rd. Friday night.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday just outside of Greenville city limits on Stantonsburg Rd.

Troopers say the driver of the car, 26-year-old Davonte Moore, ran off the road left of center, over corrected, and then hit an embankment on the right, eventually flipping over.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs didn’t play a factor in the crash. However, inattentiveness was listed as a factor in the crash.