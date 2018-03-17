First Alert Forecast: Showers possible this afternoon and tonight

SUMMARY: A disturbance could bring us showers this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows will fall into the 40s.

SUNDAY: Drier conditions return for Sunday as high pressure moves in. A few showers are possible early. Highs will be in the 50s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 40% 51 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 70% 47 ° F precip: 100% 47 ° F precip: 80% 45 ° F precip: 60% 45 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast