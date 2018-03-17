First Alert Forecast: Showers possible this afternoon and tonight

SUMMARY: A disturbance could bring us showers this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

TODAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows will fall into the 40s.

SUNDAY: Drier conditions return for Sunday as high pressure moves in. A few showers are possible early. Highs will be in the 50s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
40%
12am
Sun
51° F
precip:
60%
1am
Sun
49° F
precip:
70%
2am
Sun
47° F
precip:
100%
3am
Sun
47° F
precip:
80%
4am
Sun
45° F
precip:
60%
5am
Sun
45° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
43° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
43° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
43° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
