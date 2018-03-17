A.J. McMurphy’s Irish Pub holds their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To soak in some of the luck of the Irish, people gathered at A.J. McMurphy’s Irish Pub today for some green beer, corned beef, and cabbage.

Every year this is the biggest day of sales for them.

They are offering food and drink specials including Irish car bombs and of course, Guinness beer.

Food includes Shepard’s pie and Irish stew, sticking to the Irish theme.

“A crazy amount of people come,” said server, Julia Treadway. “I’d say it’s ten times on the normal average shift for us. We probably quadruple our sales on a given day, on this day. It’s a long day!”

Bagpipers began at 7 P.M. drawing in people all around our area in green, ready to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.