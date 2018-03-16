Vidant Cancer Center ribbon cutting happening Friday

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Friday, the new Vidant Cancer Care Center at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony.

This is part of Vidant’s plan to become the most accessible and patient friendly center in Eastern North Carolina.

This state of the art facility includes everything a cancer may need during their journey.

The center will also welcome the public on Sunday from 2-5.

The actual opening of the center will be on March 25th and 26th.

For more information on the new center you can find it here.

