Vidant Cancer Center ribbon cutting happening Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Friday, the new Vidant Cancer Care Center at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony.

This is part of Vidant’s plan to become the most accessible and patient friendly center in Eastern North Carolina.

This state of the art facility includes everything a cancer may need during their journey.

The center will also welcome the public on Sunday from 2-5.

The actual opening of the center will be on March 25th and 26th.

For more information on the new center you can find it here.