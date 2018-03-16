Uptown Greenville gears up for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Whether plan on searching for a pot of gold or drinking green beer, Uptown Greenville has a number of events schedule for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We have married our St. Patrick’s Day festival, which is in it’s fifth year, with the A Time For Science Expo, which is in it’s third year,” said Meredith Hawk, events and branding director. “This will be the second year that we’ve hosted them together, and it’s really an opportunity for everyone.”

There are family events, including a free Science expo and live music event at A Time for Science on 729 Dickinson Avenue.

The expo will feature more that 40 exhibitor with hand-on activities including the Imagination Station, Sylvan Heights Bird Park, the Aurora Fossil Museum, Morehead Planetarium and a live beehive.

Celtic music by Billy Redding and Friends begins at 11 a.m.

The event will include live music, a grog garden, children’s activities, food trucks (Smashed Waffles, Kona Ice and Jamaican Hot Dogs), an Irish Gig provided by the NC Academy of Dance Arts and more.

At 12:30, the the North Carolina-based band, the Balter Brothers, will take the stage for a Day ‘O Green celebration.

Greenville Fire/Rescue will also be onsite with a fire truck and fire safety educational activities.

Here’s a complete lineup:

11:00am – Science EXPO and Festival begin

11:00am-12:30pm – Celtic Music from Bill Redding and Friends

12:30pm – NC Academy of Dance Arts

12:30-3pm – Balter Brothers

3:00pm— Event ends