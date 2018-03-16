Some North Carolina hospitals end flu visitor restrictions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Some of the largest hospitals are ending the child visitor restrictions put in place to try to reduce the number of flu cases in North Carolina.

A number of hospital systems have announced that restrictions will end Friday morning after being implemented Jan. 12.

Those include Atrium Health (formerly Carolinas HealthCare System), Cone Health, High Point Regional, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

State health officials reported 29 more flu deaths in North Carolina, bringing the season total to 305. Officials say it’s been the deadliest flu season in at least 10 years. Both the 2016-17 flue seasons and the 2014-15 seasons caused 218 flu deaths.

The flu season usually ends by the end of March, but sometimes runs into April.