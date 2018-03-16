New marine firefighting equipment comes to the Crystal Coast

By Published:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Tow Boat U.S. and Atlantic Coast Marine Response have made equipment available to local fire and rescue groups to help put out marine fires more quickly.

The equipment includes a two-thousand gallon per minute water and foam pump specially designed for marine fires.

New Hanover County Rescue Deputy Chief Frank Meyer said it’s important to have so much power when you’re fighting a fire on a ship.

“Fighting fire aboard ship,” said Meyer, “is significantly different than fighting structure fires on land. Due to the construction of the ship and the volume of usually flammable combustible materials on board.”

Before this equipment was available on the coast, firefighters had to go to Virginia or South Carolina to access the closest equipment.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s