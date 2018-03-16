New marine firefighting equipment comes to the Crystal Coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Tow Boat U.S. and Atlantic Coast Marine Response have made equipment available to local fire and rescue groups to help put out marine fires more quickly.

The equipment includes a two-thousand gallon per minute water and foam pump specially designed for marine fires.

New Hanover County Rescue Deputy Chief Frank Meyer said it’s important to have so much power when you’re fighting a fire on a ship.

“Fighting fire aboard ship,” said Meyer, “is significantly different than fighting structure fires on land. Due to the construction of the ship and the volume of usually flammable combustible materials on board.”

Before this equipment was available on the coast, firefighters had to go to Virginia or South Carolina to access the closest equipment.