NCAA tip times and broadcast schedule announced for Saturday

Here are the tip times, networks and broadcast teams for Saturday’s NCAA coverage on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV:

Second Round

 Saturday

12:10, CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

5:15, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington)

6:10, TNT: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago(Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore Ros Gold-Onwude)

 

7:10, TBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

Approx. 7:45, CBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State (Anderson/Webber/Byington)

Approx. 8:40, TNT: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

 Approx. 9:40, TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

