NC State falls in NCAA first round game to Seton Hall, 94-83

Myles Powell added 19 points and Angel Delgado scored 13 for the Pirates (22-11), who led the entire way a year after a late meltdown cost them an early exit against Arkansas.
Seton Hall will play top-seeded Kansas on Saturday in the second round of the Midwest Regional.
Allerik Freeman hit six 3-pointers and had a career-high 36 points to lead the No. 9 seed Wolfpack (21-12), who returned to the tournament under first-year coach Kevin Keatts for the first time in three years. Torin Dorn added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Lennard Freeman contributed 13 points.