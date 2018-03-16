NC speeds prison hiring after 4 died at understaffed lockup

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prison officials say they’re revving up efforts to fill vacancies at a lockup where four employees were killed.

The vacancies at Pasquotank Correctional Institution were so serious that understaffing created opportunities for a deadly escape attempt.

The Department of Public Safety announced new measures Thursday as a National Institute of Corrections consultant discussed the group’s report into what happened at the prison. The arm of the U.S. Justice Department found workers at the Elizabeth City prison were forced to maintain oversight and prison services despite one out of four jobs being vacant, and thus grew complacent about security. Four workers were killed during the deadliest breakout attempt in state history.

Prison officials say they’re holding career fairs to recruit guards, targeting military veterans, spouses and their dependents.