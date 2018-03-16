Nags Head hires professional trapper to rid it of coyotes

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina coastal town has hired a professional trapper to rid it of coyotes.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports officials in Nags Head hired Leary Sink after receiving 68 complaints during a two-year period. The coyotes were killing pets, running along the beach near sunbathers and roaming and raising their young in neighborhoods.

So far, 17 coyotes have been killed. Sink said the trapped animals are shot on site typically by an animal control officer.

Sink said the coyotes cannot be released elsewhere or they become a problem elsewhere.

Federally protected red wolves also roam the five counties and look similar to coyotes. Hair samples from the disposed coyotes will be tested to make sure they were not part red wolf.

