Man chased on foot by Onslow deputies

ONLSOW CO. N.C.(WNCT)- A Jacksonville man tried to dispose of narcotics during a foot chase with Onslow County Deputies on Mar. 13.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office had just pulled over Rogers Tyreek Ludwig for a regular traffic stop. Ludwig fled on foot after bringing the vehicle to a stop. Ludwig tossed multiple bags of drugs during the chase. The bags contained over thirty grams of crack cocaine.

Ludwig was arrested and transported to Onslow County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with:

Trafficking cocaine by possession – Felony

Trafficking cocaine by manufacturing – Felony

Trafficking cocaine by transporting – Felony

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine – Felony

Manufacturing cocaine – Felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia – Misdemeanor

Resist/obstruct/delay – Misdemeanor

Driving while license revoked

Ludwig has been placed under a $240,000 secured bond.