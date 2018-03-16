Man chased on foot by Onslow deputies

By Published:
Photo by Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

ONLSOW CO. N.C.(WNCT)- A Jacksonville man tried to dispose of narcotics during a foot chase with Onslow County Deputies on Mar. 13.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office had just pulled over Rogers Tyreek Ludwig for a regular traffic stop. Ludwig fled on foot after bringing the vehicle to a stop. Ludwig tossed multiple bags of drugs during the chase. The bags contained over thirty grams of crack cocaine.

Ludwig was arrested and transported to Onslow County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine by possession – Felony
  • Trafficking cocaine by manufacturing – Felony
  • Trafficking cocaine by transporting – Felony
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine – Felony
  • Manufacturing cocaine – Felony
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia – Misdemeanor
  • Resist/obstruct/delay – Misdemeanor
  • Driving while license revoked

Ludwig has been placed under a $240,000 secured bond.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s