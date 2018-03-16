Man chased on foot by Onslow deputies

ONLSOW CO. N.C.(WNCT)- A Jacksonville man tried to dispose of narcotics during a foot chase with Onslow County Deputies on Mar. 13.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office had just pulled over Rogers Tyreek Ludwig for a regular traffic stop. Ludwig fled on foot after bringing the vehicle to a stop. Ludwig tossed multiple bags of drugs during the chase. The bags contained over thirty grams of crack cocaine.
Ludwig was arrested and transported to Onslow County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine by possession – Felony
- Trafficking cocaine by manufacturing – Felony
- Trafficking cocaine by transporting – Felony
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine – Felony
- Manufacturing cocaine – Felony
- Possession of drug paraphernalia – Misdemeanor
- Resist/obstruct/delay – Misdemeanor
- Driving while license revoked
Ludwig has been placed under a $240,000 secured bond.