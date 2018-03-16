James Kenan High School senior raising awareness about multiple sclerosis

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–One Duplin County high school student suffering with multiple sclerosis is working to raise awareness and reduce stigmas associated with the disease.

James Kenan High School senior TaTyana Scott remembers the day she learned that she had M.S. She’d just woken up from a nap, and was getting up to head to the bathroom but couldn’t walk.

“I thought I was going straight but I ran into the wall,” she said. “When I got to the bathroom, I looked in the mirror and my left eye was to the corner.”

The nerves in the back of her eye were swollen. Days later, doctors diagnosed Scott with multiple sclerosis.

While her friends were getting ready to start school, Scott was in and out of doctor’s appointments, learning to live with her new illness.

“At that moment, I had a million questions like, ‘What is this? How did I get it? Why is this happening now?’” Scott said.

Scott’s made it her mission to reduce stigmas associated with the illness. It’s the topic of her senior project.

“I just want to show that you can be a small town girl and have a big voice,” she said. “I’m going to use my voice. Like I said on my paper, I want to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Scott’s spent the last week educating her classmates on M.S., from warning signs to common misconceptions.

James Kenan Principal Michael Holton says he’s never seen a student get so much out of their senior project.

“It’s rewarding to all of us as educators to see our students not only work as hard as she has worked but also be so invested in it,” Holton said.

This Saturday, Scott is hosting a walk to raise awareness. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Piggly Wiggly in Warsaw, which is located at 107 S. Pine Street. There’s a $5 entry fee.

All of the money raised will be donated to the National M.S. Society Greater Chapter in Raleigh.