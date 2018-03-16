First Alert Forecast: Staying mostly sunny and warm for Friday

SUMMARY: A few showers are possible this weekend. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with temps in the 50s and 60s. A few places could hit 70 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Seasonably chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies.

THIS WEEKEND: A disturbance will push through the area bringing the chance for showers this weekend. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. The best chance of rain will come overnight Saturday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 30% 54 ° F precip: 50% 52 ° F precip: 50% 51 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 60% 47 ° F precip: 80% 45 ° F precip: 50% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast