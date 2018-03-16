First Alert Forecast: Staying mostly sunny and warm for Friday

SUMMARY: A few showers are possible this weekend. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

TODAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with temps in the 50s and 60s. A few places could hit 70 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Seasonably chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies.

THIS WEEKEND: A disturbance will push through the area bringing the chance for showers this weekend. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. The best chance of rain will come overnight Saturday.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
52° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
58° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
59° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sun
51° F
precip:
50%
1am
Sun
49° F
precip:
60%
2am
Sun
47° F
precip:
80%
3am
Sun
45° F
precip:
50%
