Down Eats: Beer Army in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a spot in New Bern that’s food is only matched by the story behind the restaurant.

Since opening it’s doors in downtown New Bern, Beer Army has been tantalizing taste buds with stacked burgers and tasty brews.

From the classic burgers, to the unique one-of-a-kinds.

One of the best sellers is called The Gunner. It features 80/20 ground beef, topped with bacon, sauteed onions and a homemade pimento cheese packing all sorts of cheddar flavor.

“Smoked cheddar, the habanero cheddar, the garlic, parsley and chive cheddar,” said Chef Gary Burk.

It’s some of the best pimento cheese you’ll ever have. It even features one of Beer Army’s craft beers.

If you’re thinking out of the box, try the Scout Burger. It’s made with North Carolina Elk meat topped with a garlic, parsley and chive cheddar from North Carolina.

“I like to locally source as much as I possibly can for our restaurant just to help the locally economy,” Burk said.

Walking into Beer Army, it’s hard to miss the patriotic theme — from the flags on the ceiling, to the tributes to all branches of the military. They even have a hall of heroes where dog tags honoring North Carolina men and women who have died serving are hanging.

Co-owner and Marine veteran Dustin Canestorp started the place to honor his friend, and fellow Marine, Captain Todd Siebert, who died in combat in February 2007.

“He was like an all around good guy,” Canestrop said. “It was like if you wanted to be like somebody, that’s who I wanted to be.”

Following his friend’s death, Canestrop decided to leave the military and start his American dream — owning a place that brings people together over drinks and food.

The place means a lot to fellow veterans too.

“Some of my best friends I’ve met outside of the Marine Corps are here,” said Juan Areveal, who got a Beer Army tattoo on his calf.

“It’s the recognition. The remembrance. Not being forgotten,” said veteran Walter Scott.

To learn more about Beer Army, click here.