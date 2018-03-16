Brody medical students learn residency placements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Shouts of joy were heard across the country Friday as graduating medical students, including those at ECU, found out where they’ll spend the next few years as doctors in training.

“It comes down to four long hard years of studying, being in the room, putting away time with family and then opening this envelope,” said Drew Gardner, ECU Brody student. “It all comes down to this moment.”

“They could hear me screaming in Texas,” said Aaron Wallace, another Brody student. “It was fabulous!”

Gardner will begin his residency program at UNC, and Wallace will begin her residency program at Vidant. The announcements came as part of National Residency Match Day.

“No one can express the amount of joy I have to be able to stay here with my friends and family and the people that mean so much to us,” Wallace said.

The student will also benefit the state itself.

“When the state of North Carolina makes an investment in a public school like Brody, it’s really getting the return on investment because of students (who) tend to go to more rural areas,” said Elizabeth Baxley, senior associate dean of Academic Affairs.

“I’m going into pediatrics and to be in North Carolina, and that was our goal since day one,” said Gardner.

“As soon as you open that letter, everything pays off,” said Jackson said.

