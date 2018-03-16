Brain injury expo held aboard Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–March is nationally recognized as traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Today aboard Camp Lejeune, the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center hosted a TBI Expo Fair to raise awareness.

TBI’s are commonly caused by falls or in the military from IED blasts, and make up 22% of all combat causalities according to the Department of Defense.

“They may not realize something’s happened until they see changes with memory, headaches, depression, that sort of thing,” Susan Fewell, Brain Injury Association of N.C., said.

A TBI is sometimes referred to as the invisible injury, which is one of the reasons that raising awareness is so important.

“If they get appropriate services, people with brain injuries can improve and that’s not true for every disability,” Fewell said. “We really want people to get services in a timely manner and to get cognitive help or to see a neuropsychologist.”

It’s estimated that more than 200,000 North Carolinians suffer from long term effects of TBI’S.

“Whether that’s our military who have suffered it during their time of service, whether it’s anyone who has suffered it from a fall or a vehicle accident, the whole purpose of this event is to get awareness out there,” Riley Eversull, public affairs officer, said.

Treatment, support and early diagnosis groups attended the event. Participating organizations included DVBIC, CNRM Brain Tissue Repository, BIANC, and Recovery Care Coordination Program.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will be hosting additional TBI awareness events throughout the month.