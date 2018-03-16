Book drive underway in Beaufort, Hyde counties

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A book drive is underway in Beaufort and Hyde counties.

Collected books will be distributed in places like barbershops, veterans hospitals and doctor’s waiting rooms.

The goal is to provide children with entertainment while waiting with their parents for appointments.

More than 40 churches and organizations have been asked to collect new and used books through the end of March.

The books are called “walk-away books” because the children are allowed to take the books home.

“Reading aloud for 15 minutes is probably the most important thing that a parent can do to prepare their child for reading and school success,” said Lisa Woolard, executive director of the Beaufort-Hyde Partnership for Children.

The drive started four years ago, and more than 10,000 books have been collected.

If you’d like to donate, contact the Beaufort-Hyde Partnership for Children.

