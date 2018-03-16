10M settlement reached in massive 2017 OBX outage

WAVY Staff Published: Updated:
Crews work to build an overhead transmission cable as a means of repair for a massive power outage on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands in August 2017. (Photo: Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative, @CHEMC09/Twitter)

AGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — There’s a potential settlement in a massive power outage that affected many people in the Outer Banks.

Homeowners, businesses and tourists who filed lawsuits could share about $10 million. The plaintiffs would be settling with PCL Construction, the company that caused the 2017 outage.

The outage lasted from July 27 to Aug. 3, forcing some 40,000 visitors off Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. It was later determined that workers hit two underwater transmission lines that supply power to the islands.

Two North Carolina law firms filed a class-action lawsuit against PCL last August — claiming people on the islands suffered damages including financial loss, stress and anxiety during the outage.

Several people involved in a lawsuit against PCL settled with the company last week. Per the settlement terms, PCL would pay $10.35 million into a settlement fund for residents, vacationers and businesses.

About $8 million of the settlement would go toward businesses, while the remaining $2.25 million would go to vacationers and residents.

The settlement is pending approval.

