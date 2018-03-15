Winter weather causes pot holes on eastern North Carolina roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been a bumpy ride in the East.

Winter weather has lead to damaged roads, posing challenges to drivers.

“It’s terrible,” said Robin Congleton,  a Greenville driver.  “I had somebody about run me off the road the other day because they came over the center line avoiding a pot hole.”

While man are glad to see the winter weather going away, what’s left behind is not making them any happier.

“I’ve noticed there’s a lot of pot holes in the city,” said Karin Fullington, another Greenville driver.  “And just driving down Dickinson Avenue, I hit a lot of them.”

“Please fix them,” said Congleton. “Fix our roads. They are terrible around here.”

While not every road within city limits is managed by the city, the cries of residents are not going unheard. Crews were out fixing potholes Thursday morning.

Potholes can lead to vehicle damage.

“Tires are damaged; rims are damaged; struts are damaged — which is a shock absorber; lower control arms can be damaged,” said Bill Willis at Greenville Nissan. “If the car feels like it’s pulling in some way, you’re a victim of what a pothole can do to your vehicle.”

There is a way to keep your car safe.

“If you have to ride in areas where you know there are multiple pot holes, it behooves you to come and get checked from time to time.”

