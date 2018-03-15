Students in Onslow and Jones counties to compete in 12th annual Trades Day this weekend

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Students in Onslow County are receiving real world practical experience to prepare them for future careers.

The county offers career and technical education or CTE classes to prepare students for real world jobs.

This Saturday, students in Onslow and Jones counties will compete in Trades Day, where they will put the skills they learn in these classes to the test. Students will compete in automotive, construction, drafting, electrical, masonry, welding, culinary, and digital electronics.

“It’s important to be a part of because it actually lets the students compete locally before moving on to Skills USA, which is a nationally recognized competition,” Caitlin Diaz, business manager for the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce, said. “They get a little bit of practice and we actually have business recruiters come out and look at the students.”

Students will compete for prizes of tools, safety gear and gift cards in the competition. The chamber is partnering with Onslow County Schools, Coastal Carolina Community College, and National Dodge Chrysler Jeep to host the event. Other community partners include JOEMC, Sanders Ford, Onslow County Home Builders Association, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Ray Properties and ABA Rental Properties, and Under Construction Safety.

The event kicks off Saturday at 8:00 a.m. at Coastal Carolina Community College.

