Pitt County’s 2018 health rankings released

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2018 health rankings have been released and Pitt County has made numerous improvements since last year.

Among all 100 counties in North Carolina, Pitt County ranks 51 out of 100 – one hundred being the worst.

It took into consideration things such as length of life, health behaviors, and social and economic factors.

“We need to have good health status. It attracts good companies,” said Dr. John Morrow, Pitt County Health Director. “It attracts young workers, active people. It lowers health care cost. Those are all things that are very important to our economy today.”

Morrow said a growing concern is “vaping.”

“We’re starting to see more children begin to vape. So this just is a measure of adult smoking,” said Morrow. “But we know these children are beginning to get addicted through vaping and electronic cigarettes. So that’s a concern we have to do something about soon.”

To continue good health status, an additional resource is being released called the “regional community health needs assessment” allowing counties to collaborate to better impact the population’s health.