Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in February armed robbery

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT)- Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, made an arrest in a late February armed robbery.

Jermaine Lamar Speller and Devon Deshawn Johnson were arrested on Mar. 8th during a traffic stop on HWY 70.

Spencer and Johnson robbed a sweepstakes business on Feb. 24th.

Speller was charged with aid and abet robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapons and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is under a $1,000,000 secure bond in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Johnson was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is confined to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.