Greenville doctors using new technique to help men with prostate issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Doctors in Greenville are using a new treatment to help treat prostate problems.

This procedure is called Urolift.

It’s a device so small it can fit inside a dime.

It implanted through a minimally evasive surgery and is an affordable new way to treat prostate issues.

The FDA says enlarged prostates affect 1 in 4 men by age 55.

Of that, 1/3 of men will get treatment.

Melvin Greene is one of the more than 150 men who received the Urolift.

Afterwards, he was up and moving in just a few days and returned to his normal life.

The procedure even helped him from taking medications.

“I don’t like medications,” said Greene.

“It wasn’t doing what I thought it was going to be doing. So, it was the next option for me to have some form of procedure to eliminate the problem”

“Most are already on medications,” said Dr. Hugh “Mallory” Reeves of the Eastern Urological Associates. “That’s kind of the populations that we target first look you’ve been on medication for years this is something new that’s out there.”

The procedure itself takes less than an hour, and doesn’t involve any cutting or removal of any parts.

Some symptoms of prostate problems include lower back pain and frequent urination.

It doesn’t sound like much, but doctors say if you notice it – get checked out.

If you want more information, you can find it here.