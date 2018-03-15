Greenville breaks ground on Town Creek Culvert project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville officially broke ground on the Town Creek Culvert project Thursday.

The $33 million project is replacing an old drainage system in the Uptown area.

“This is an underground culvert that runs through the middle of the Uptown area into the Town Commons area, into the Tar River,” siad Lisa Kirby, senior engineer for the city of Greenville. “In the end, we’ll have multiple green infrastructure projects that will assist with water quality as well as quantity.”

The project has been four years in the making.

