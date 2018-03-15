Greenville breaks ground on Town Creek Culvert project

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville officially broke ground on the Town Creek Culvert project Thursday.

The $33 million project is replacing an old drainage system in the Uptown area.

“This is an underground culvert that runs through the middle of the Uptown area into the Town Commons area, into the Tar River,” siad Lisa Kirby, senior engineer for the city of Greenville. “In the end, we’ll have multiple green infrastructure projects that will assist with water quality as well as quantity.”

The project has been four years in the making.

Town Creek Culvert Photos

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s