First Alert Forecast: Seasonable and sunny for this afternoon

SUMMARY: Staying quiet for the next few days. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT: Staying mostly clear overnight with temps falling into the 30s and 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A few showers are possible this weekend as a front and low pressure system swing through the area. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 28 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast