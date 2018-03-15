First Alert Forecast: Seasonable and sunny for this afternoon

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Staying quiet for the next few days. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT: Staying mostly clear overnight with temps falling into the 30s and 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A few showers are possible this weekend as a front and low pressure system swing through the area. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
30° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
